informative, positive, vibrant , always! from MsingiAfrika

Source: Msingi Afrika TV

Kenya’s Herbal Medicine Garden For Cancer. Mpox and Other Stories

7 September 2024

We were not kept on planet earth without help or the ability to heal ourselves from diseases and sicknesses. We just needed to pay attention to things around us and embrace the gifts that we have been graciously blessed with. So, it warms the heart to know that more people are beginning to see global narratives for what they are and are also making the efforts to do something about them

Msingi Article about Waing’a the Agikuyu medicine man:

https://www.msingiafrikamagazine.com/…

Purchase the book Fathers of Pan-Africanism: https://www.kobo.com/ww/en/ebook/fath…

and the authors will donate 10% of their proceeds. Make a direct contribution to our GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/goma-refug… Let’s give meaning to Pan-Africanism, let’s make Ubuntu work.

Like this: Like Loading...