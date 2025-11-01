Source: Africa Habari

Kagame’s Crimes in DRC: Swiss Ambassador Jürg Lauber Launches International Investigation

30 Oct 2025

Swiss Ambassador Jürg Lauber, President of the UN Human Rights Council, has announced the creation of an independent commission of inquiry to investigate human rights abuses in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, focusing on Sud-Kivu and Nord-Kivu provinces. The probe will examine the causes of violence, exploitation of natural resources, and violations of international humanitarian law. The move marks an intensifying global spotlight on Rwanda’s regional influence and allegations that actors connected to Kigali have contributed to instability and atrocities inside Congo. The commission’s first report is expected in early 2026, potentially reshaping international perceptions of governance and accountability across Central Africa.

Like this: Like Loading...