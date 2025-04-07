editor: The Kagame regime/ RPF is the modern day return of the Tutsi Monarchy which has a long history of extremely sadistic, aggressive behaviour towards its neighbours in DRC and Burundi

Source: Great Lakes Post

Kagame’s Ambitions in the Kivu: A History of Repeated Failures and Resistance

5 April 2025

In this video, we unravel the untold history of Rwanda’s failed military attempts to conquer the Bushi region, modern-day South Kivu in the DRC. Despite several ambitious campaigns led by Rwanda’s King Rwabugiri, the Bashi people consistently resisted and preserved their autonomy. These repeated defeats challenge the narrative of Rwandan supremacy that has shaped perceptions of the region for decades. By exploring the resilience and strength of the Bashi, we uncover a deeper, more complex truth about the Kivu region’s past, one that goes against the dominant stories of power, conquest, and historical rewriting. This video delves into the real history behind the myth, shedding light on a narrative that has been overlooked for far too long.

