Source : Great Lakes Post

SHOCKING🔥🔥 Kagame Is Nowhere to Be Seen! Kagame’s Fall From Grace and the World’s Silent Rejection!!

5 April 2025

In this video, we explore the significant shift in global perception towards Rwanda’s President, Paul Kagame. Once seen as the face of Africa’s progress, Kagame is now facing increasing isolation on the world stage. A major global AI summit in Kigali exposed this isolation when key leaders, who were once allies, chose not to show up, sending a clear message to Kagame and the international community. As his grip on power weakens, the mask he’s carefully crafted over the years is beginning to fall. The video delves into the growing discontent both within and outside Rwanda, the rising skepticism surrounding his leadership, and what this shift could mean for the future of Rwanda and Kagame’s legacy. The world is watching as history begins to judge those who stood with the people and those who didn’t.

