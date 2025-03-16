Source: Great Lakes Post

​​Kagame in Panic? Rwandans Forced into Gatherings at 3 AM Amid Sanctions Threat!

16 March 2025

Paul Kagame’s leadership in Rwanda, once hailed for post-genocide recovery and economic growth, has become increasingly authoritarian, marked by political repression, human rights violations, and a stifling of dissent. While Kagame has used coercion and fear to maintain control, forcing citizens to participate in staged rallies, the international community is growing more critical of his regime. Increasing scrutiny of his actions, including human rights abuses and Rwanda’s involvement in regional conflicts, is weakening his international support. Kagame’s rule is fragile, as the forced displays of support reveal deep insecurity within his regime. The growing calls for accountability, both within Rwanda and from the global community, highlight the need for genuine political reform. Kagame’s actions have broader implications, not just for Rwanda, but for Africa, showing the dangers of authoritarianism and the challenges of balancing stability with democratic governance. Moving forward, Rwanda’s path to a better future requires confronting its authoritarian past, fostering political freedom, and empowering its people to choose their leaders without fear.

