Source: African Insider

Kagame Fires his Military Chiefs after 98 Rwandan Troops die in Congo

31 Aug 2024

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has sacked senior military officers in the latest purge of the country’s disciplined forces. Among those shown the door is Major General Martin Nzaramba, Colonel Dr Etienne Uwimana and 19 other senior and junior officers for misconduct. According to a statement released by Rwanda Defense Forces (RDF), the President also authorised the dismissal and contract termination of 195 other military personnel of various ranks from the army.

