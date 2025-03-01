Kagame Did Not Invade DRC to Save Tutsis

re posted from BLACK AGENDA REPORT

by Ann Garrison, 5 Feb 2025

Rwandan President Paul Kagame sends troops into the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to seize territory and resources, not to save Congolese Tutsis. Rwandan Genocide survivor and human rights activist Claude Gatebuke explains.

ANN GARRISON: Claude, President Paul Kagame and his Tutsi elite have for the past 30 years claimed that they and their successive militias, most recently M23, are fighting in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to protect the Banyamulenge, a Congolese Tutsi group in DRC’s South Kivu Province, and the Congolese Tutsi in North Kivu Province. Is there any validity to this claim?

Source:

https://www.blackagendareport.com/kagame-did-not-invade-drc-save-tutsis