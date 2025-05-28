magnificent presentation by Judi Rever

Source: Oslo Freedom Foundation

Judi Rever | The Global Economy’s Favorite War Criminal

26 May 2025

Judi Rever is a Canadian investigative reporter, who witnessed the mass atrocities of Rwandan dictator Paul Kagame’s army in the Great Lakes of Africa. She delivers a bold and uncompromising exposé of Kagame, revealing disturbing evidence of his role in mass atrocities across the region. Rever unpacks how Kagame’s regime has been shielded by powerful allies, tech giants, and Western governments.

