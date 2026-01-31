Source: John Waters Unchained

John Waters Unchained with Melissa Ciummei (Part 1)

23 Jan 2026

Melissa Ciummei is a financial investor and public speaker from the North of Ireland, who since the start of the Covid episode, nearly six years ago, has been visible and vocal in her courageous insistence that what we were dealing with was a financial lockdown: it was not about our health, but about our wealth — or what might be left of it when the vultures were done. She has also from the outset been a consistent supporter of anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown protests in Northern Ireland, where she has highlighted the connections between government overreach in the guise of health precautions, and the concerted moved towards systemic economic and intimately personal modes of control. Melissa was among the first voices to be heard talking about vaccine passports as precursor to a financial reset based on Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) designed to change human existence out of all recognition, being primarily instruments not of trade or transaction, but of controlling societal participation through data collection and surveillance. She had stated clearly from the beginning that, although expert in these and other fields, she speaks first and foremost as a mother who wishes her children to enjoy at least the level of freedom which she had as a young woman.

She is active across multiple online platforms, including X and Instagram. In Johns own words : “This new channel will feature conversations (not ‘chats’ but what I insist on calling ‘chat-nots!’ — everything but chitchat!), interviews, reports, documentaries, debates and much more. The idea and aim is to restore elements once associated with broadcast media which have gone awol in the recent years of purchased, setaside media and the resulting constructed pseudo-reality — bought, paid for and blatant in its lying, smearing and intimidation of those who dare to dissent against the prevailing and escalating global tyranny. In this way, I intend to to deploy my near half-century of experience as a journalist, broadcaster, author and playwright to carve out and indicate a direction for a new, post-MSM generation of truth-telling media with a view to the restoration of authentic Irish culture, tradition and values, and the quantities of liberty, hope and transcendence that characterised European culture before its capture and corruption by dark forces. Your support is very much appreciated and will enable us to track down and engage with the best and freest minds in our country and the world in search of truth and justice and a return to the values of Christendom/Western civilisation.”

