very enjoyable conversation. Closure of USAID discussed, poison marketed as medicine, what Merkel has done to destroy Germany and representing anyone who is not a rainbow waving liberal as the far right, and much more!

Source: The Scholar Gypsies

John Waters & Dr. Paul Cullen in conversation on The Scholar Gypsies

Feb 18, 2025

An Interview with Irish doctor & pandemic questioner, Dr. Paul Cullen. Paul Cullen was born in 1960 in Dublin. He grew up in Rathfarnham, attended De La Salle primary school and the Christian Brothers at secondary level, before going to UCD to study medicine. In 1984 he moved to Germany to work as a doctor, returned to work in Ireland in 1987, and in 1989 went to London for a three-year period of research at Hammersmith Hospital. He completed his Masters in biochemistry and molecular biology at King’s College London, before returning to Germany, to Muenster, where he still works. Dr Cullen had published some 250 scientific papers and several books. He has been a medical doctor for 40 years, specialising in internal and laboratory medicine. He has also spent a period running a major diagnostics lab and has for many years lectured at the University of Muenster. He was since mid-2029 a high-visibility critic of all things Covid, being active in a group of about 100 critical academics (mostly university professors) in Germany. He was successful in publishing or co-publishing approximately 20 Covid-critical articles in the German press, about half in mainstream, half in alternative outlets. In 2021, an interview with him on YouTube attracted more than 1.3 Million views before being censored.

