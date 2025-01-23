Source: NewsLive SA

Jacob Zuma : BRICS Expansion to Reshape Global Dynamics : Jacob Zuma on RT

22 Jan 2025

Former South African President Jacob Zuma shares his insights on the growing importance of BRICS, emphasizing its potential to promote inclusive international relationships and reduce global disparities. In an exclusive interview with RT, Zuma expresses strong support for BRICS expansion, highlighting the willingness of African nations to align with the bloc. He also discusses the need for media freedom, opposing censorship and suppression of voices.

Video : Umkhonto Wesizwe Party

