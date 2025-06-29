Trump`s intervention, in speaking the truth about Rwandan aggression in DRC, is having A VERY POSITIVE EFFECT on peace in the Great Lakes. Up until now TUTSI SUPREMACY under Kagame and the RPF have kept many secrets hidden and the narrative has ALWAYS DENIED any TARGETED MASS SLAUGHTER of HUTU. Burundi and DRC have lived under UN/INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND BLACKMAIL to keep silent and tow the line of UN so-called human rights

Source: Le Mandat

It’s time to recognize this “genocide” internationally│Pierre Claver Ndayicariye at UN headquarters

29 June 2025

Statement by the President of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Burundi on the Burundian government’s request for recognition of the “genocide against the Hutu in 1972” at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

