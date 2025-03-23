“It was better to speak directly with their mentor,”: Tshisekedi about M23

re posted from THE RWANDAN

By Ben Barugahare

During an exclusive interview with Le Figaro, President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) reaffirmed his firm stance against Rwanda’s involvement in the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo. The discussion followed his recent meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Doha, under the mediation of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. While expressing hope for peace, Tshisekedi made it clear that a genuine resolution requires Rwanda to end its support for the M23 rebel group and withdraw its troops from Congolese territory.

The meeting in Doha, which Tshisekedi described as “cordial,” was prepared in advance by Qatari mediators. The Congolese president had already met one of them in mid-February at the Munich Security Conference. However, he emphasized that any future discussions depend on an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. Tshisekedi acknowledged that the diplomatic process must continue but warned that lasting peace can only be achieved through genuine commitments from all parties.

Meanwhile, the scheduled direct negotiations between the DRC and M23 in Luanda collapsed due to the rebel group’s refusal to attend. For Tshisekedi, this decision confirmed that M23 is not an independent entity but operates under direct orders from Kigali. He denounced the group’s motives, accusing its leaders of prioritizing personal enrichment through the plundering of Congolese resources rather than seeking peace. Given these circumstances, Tshisekedi stated, “It was better to speak directly with their mentor,” referring to Kagame.

Tshisekedi underscored the importance of regional diplomatic efforts, particularly those led by the African Union through the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes. He highlighted the significance of UN Security Council Resolution 2773, passed unanimously in February, which demands the immediate withdrawal of Rwandan troops from Congolese territory and the cessation of Rwanda’s military support for M23. The resolution also calls on the rebel group to halt hostilities and relinquish control of occupied areas.

In response to recent sanctions imposed by the European Union on key figures within the Rwandan military and M23 leadership, Tshisekedi welcomed the measures. He argued that the international community had long ignored the atrocities committed in the DRC, citing the UN’s Mapping Report (1993-2003), which documented grave human rights violations but was never acted upon. Tshisekedi questioned how it was possible for the world to tolerate the illicit trade of strategic minerals looted from the DRC at the cost of Congolese lives. He commended the EU’s actions, which align with those taken by other partners, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States. According to Tshisekedi, these measures confirm that “the aggressor of the DRC is undoubtedly Rwanda.”

Addressing criticisms that Kinshasa has failed to neutralize the FDLR, an armed group with historical links to the 1994 Rwandan genocide, Tshisekedi dismissed the comparison between the FDLR and M23. He reiterated that the Nairobi Process includes the disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) of all armed groups in eastern Congo. However, he insisted that the FDLR is now a weakened force, with no more than 750 fighters and few remaining genocidaires in its ranks, whereas M23 remains a well-equipped and organized insurgency.

Tshisekedi also acknowledged the challenges within the Congolese military, describing it as fragmented due to years of integrating various armed groups and militias into its ranks. He emphasized that reforming the Congolese army (FARDC) is essential for long-term stability. Recent efforts have included increasing soldiers’ salaries, with front-line troops now receiving an average of $500 per month—up from the previous $100. Tshisekedi stressed that strengthening the FARDC and ensuring its cohesion is crucial for securing the country’s sovereignty and defending it against foreign aggression.

