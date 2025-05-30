Source: Middle Nation

Israel is Fighting the Inevitable

30 May 2025

While Zionist leadership clings to genocidal rituals, the world is shifting around them. The GCC isn’t just responding—they’re redesigning the map. Through investment diplomacy, economic leverage, and strategic integration, the Gulf states are driving a new global order—one where Palestinian statehood is not a plea, but a condition of partnership. This talk explains the real transition underway: The decoupling of Israel from U.S. protection Its economic absorption into a Gulf-Turkey corridor The death spiral of Zionist strategy And how the GCC is using capital to realign Europe, ASEAN, and the Global South around justice—not slogans, but systems

Like this: Like Loading...