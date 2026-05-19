Islamic Extremism, Religious Intolerance, Territorial disputes and Ethnic Conflict fueling Genocide in Northern Nigeria

Part 3 in the Nigeria series by PD Lawton, 19 May 2026

Part 1 : Boko Haram: a Golden Commercial Venture

Part 2 :London Uses Nigeria and Ghana to Attack the AES and BRICS

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Image: former Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero. Source: Wikipedia

A deepening ethno-sectarian divide threatens to destroy the Nigerian legacy of common citizenship under one shared civic identity. Both the Muslim response to the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas on October 7th, 2023, and recent riots fueled by the radical Christian element have revealed a scale and intensity of inter-ethnic conflict in Nigeria about which the political class has been largely silent. Except for Northern Nigeria where ethnoreligious sectarianism has long been an acknowledged reality, the wider establishment and the main political parties have refused to recognize the simmering tensions between different ethnic groups – predominantly sections of the Christian and certain Muslim groups but also some Fulani and Edo in central and northern towns of the country, besides a myriad of gangs across many areas.

The paragraph above was adapted with minor changes, which are highlighted, from the original titled:

`Riots and Radicalization: Ethnoreligious Violence and Islamism in Britain`

https://www.hoover.org/research/riots-and-radicalization-ethnoreligious-violence-and-islamism-britain

That the quote can be so easily adapted to fit Nigeria shows that narratives are being superimposed to obfuscate basic underlying reality.

image: Pope Leo XIV . source: Wikipedia

The official narrative about the British is that they are racist. The term used against ordinary working class Brits is ` far right` which misleadingly infers racist nationalism. The official narrative claims religious sectarianism drove the civil war in Ireland and continues to drive social division. The official narrative about Nigeria holds that Islamic extremists are killing because of religious fanaticism and that the violence is being caused by Nigerians who cannot help themselves when it comes to the African preponderance for conflict. Africans are violent. Africans fight each other over religion and territory.

If the reader believes the British are racist and Africans are predisposed to violence then they have been subjected to media perception modification.

There are critical problems in Britain and the British are tired of being ignored by government and tired of mass immigration and especially mass illegal immigration and of many other things. Mass immigration from Africa stems from the destruction of Libya by the Anglo American Alliance – NATO. It is now the largest human trafficking operation in history after Slavery. It is run by the same crowd, all legal and above aboard just as it was back in the day. The human trafficking migrant ferry services across the Mediterranean and the Channel are operated by taxpayer funded ngo`s.

In Nigeria people are dying daily, horrible brutal deaths. But Nigeria`s violence is not being driven by the perception modification hashtags of inter-ethnic conflict, territorial disputes, or religious extremism. People are being killed in Nigeria because of what lies beneath their feet. To attribute Nigeria`s troubles to anything else is to submit to a superimposed narrative that has been manufactured for public consumption to keep eyes off reality.

image: the Lord Bishop of London. source: Wikipedia

Who runs Nigeria?

“Africa is all the same. It is run by crooks.” – taxi driver in Nigeria

” Macron is with the mafia. All French presidents since Chirac are mafia. The Rothschilds run this mafia” – Tunisian taxi driver in Paris

(Why do people with blue collar jobs have much deeper insights into world affairs than do highly paid legacy media journalists and academics?)

Nigerian President Tinabu is part of the City of London-Wall Street criminal network, the Western mafia.

Tinabu is the second richest Nigerian after industrialist Dangote. Tinabu`s accumulation of vast wealth is unaccounted for, like his South African counterpart, President Ramaphosa.

Tinabu is a well known as crook and has pending convictions against him in the USA for drug dealing many years ago. Washington refuses to release Tinabu’s files.

THIS IS IMPORTANT :

WHY WILL THE WHITE HOUSE NOT RELEASE THE DOCUMENTS? Why does the Trump administration want to hand the 2027 Nigerian General Election over to Tinabu? If they released the incriminating documents Tinabu would be barred from running.

Tinabu has not visited the White House but he visits Macron often, more often than he visits outlying regions of Nigeria. Tinabu recently had a glorious visit to King Charles of Britain. It was the first state visit in 37 years. Apparently the UK wants Tinabu to resurrect the carcass of the British steel industry which is strange because successive Nigerian governments have ignored their own for decades leaving , Ajaokuta Steel Mill, Nigeria`s once great steel mill and industrial bedrock, to decay.

Tinabu`s firmest business relationship is with Gilbert Chagouray, a Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire. Tinabu recently gave an $11 billion contract to Chagouray to build a highway that is very low on the national priority list.

Chagouray has donated millions to the Democrat Party and to the Clinton Foundation.

“We came, we saw, he died.”– Hillary Clinton on the assassination of Gadhafi

Plundering is easier amidst chaos

“You do not have a problem in Nigeria with Islamic extremists. You have a problem with criminality” – Gen. Eeben Barlow

The International Mineral Mafia is a term coined by Cameroonian author and geopolitical analyst, Charles Onana. In his book` Holocaust in Congo: the International Community`s Omerta`, he explains the decades of low intensity war and destabilization of Central Africa`s Great Lakes region is attributable to a handful of multinational corporations that form the global supply chain of critical minerals. The violence in eastern Congo has allowed for utopian level deregulation for the mining industry. In a copy and paste destabilization program, northern Nigeria mirrors eastern DRC.

President Trump fed a Christian genocide narrative to make his foreign policy acceptable to the American public. There is an ongoing massacre of Christians just as there is an ongoing massacre of Hutus in Eastern DRC. But they are not being killed on religious or ethnic grounds. They are being killed because of what is in the soil under their feet. They are the unfortunate landowners.

Just as in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri in DRC, militias are as well, if not better equipped than government forces. These are no rag-tag, bush- dwelling rebel outfits.

Boko Haram and ISWAP are equipped with state of the art technology. They use FPVs which are drones that carry munitions. They use Israeli and American weaponry: P90s etc.

The Nigerian military has retrieved 400 Starlink satellite devices from Boko Haram and ISWAP. They operate with untraceable sims. These satellite devices came from American sources.

Temporary runways are constructed in Boko Haram-ISWAP held territory. Commercial, private and Nigerian military aircraft land on these runways which transport weapons and fly out minerals and cash.

The cash is derived from all the kidnappings which are big business. It is even more lucrative than mining. It is left to thrive by the Nigerian government because it serves 2 purposes. It keeps areas total no-go zones ( large swathes of Nigeria from Abuja north, east and west)and it provides instant cash for the war effort, the Boko Haram-ISWAP war effort.

The minerals being flown out include uranium and lithium. Gold and gem stones are also a major part of this illicit trade.

Uranium is literally flying out of Nigeria, unregulated.

As to the dealers, they will be connected to the exact same supply chains that operate in eastern Congo, the supply chain that Charles Onana calls the International Mineral Mafia. These multinational corporations all have respectable fronts with men in suits advising their respective governments on how to perpetuate the conditions for utopian level deregulation for as long as possible.

The multinationals have a much bigger profit margin when buying from insurgents. The profits can be stashed in London’s offshore tax havens such as the British Virgin Isles or Channel Isles.

The British contraption known as Nigeria is continuing its role as the stalwart colony of London. Between Nigeria and Ghana, the UN Counter Terrorism operation in the Gulf of Guinea conducts intelligence and logistical operations against the perceived enemy which it regards as non-compliant countries. The defining feature of non-compliance according to the Anglo American alliance/NATO/ City of London-Wall Street networks is rejection of French presence.

image: Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson. Source: Wikipedia

France plays a filthy role in West Africa. Here are a few examples: When Guinea was under the presidency of Sekou Touré ( 1958-1984) France collapsed the Guinean franc by floating counterfeit currency thus forcing Sekou ` Touré s Guinea into the CFA system whereby the French Treasury acts as the Central Bank for FrancAfrique.

In January 2013 France deployed under the UN mandate, 4000 French troops to stabilize Bamako which was under attack by the Azawad Liberation Front who are Tuareg separatists. This supposed humanitarian intervention turned into military occupation leaving Mali not just politically occupied by its former ruler but militarily.

The most significant act of treachery was the French airstrikes on behalf of NATO on Tripoli and arch criminal and City of London- Wall Street mafia man, former President Nikolas Sarkozy. Gadhafi funded his electoral campaign. With Tripoli under attack Gadhafi phoned Sarkozy and asked for his assistance. Sarkozy said give me your co-ordinates and I will get you rescued. That is how Gadhafi’s location became known to those who tortured and murdered him.

Gadhafi held together the warring factions of the Sahel. He was a force of stability and his Libya an economic mecca.

The French, having been kicked out the AES states of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are now working from a base in Cameroon from where they are assisting Boko Haram-ISWAP.

Macron recently tried wooing Kenya, Egypt and Ethiopia but has so insulted the Kenyans that, not first time, Macron`s tactlessness has demonstrated Western arrogance when dealing with Africa.

The Gravy Train

Just as in eastern DRC, the illicit mineral trade`s gravy train runs far and wide. Tinabu`s extreme wealth? Government officials, State Governors and high ranking Nigerian military have all long been known to have involvement in supporting Boko Haram-ISWAP.

700 American troops are currently stationed in Nigeria. Recently a high level ISIS commander was killed by a joint US-Nigerian operation.

But what is the American track record on the African continent? Let us be honest, it is appalling.

WHY ARE NEW AMERICAN ARMAMENTS AND WEAPONRY BEING USED BY BOKO HARAM?

Since the contested election of President Buhari in Nigeria, Boko Haram was allowed to resurge and Islamic extremism has grown exponentially since 2015.However, the obfuscated reality is not the increase in Islamification, it is the increase in lawlessness, ungoverned, ungovernable territory where the mineral mining Wild West can be opaque and unregulated and its gravy train can feed the Fulani herdsmen cum bandits, the corrupt government and military officials, the African middle men and the entire apparatus of terrorism.

But we must comply with narratives superimposed to cover the real causes. We must shake our heads and say Africa is a violent place and there will always be insurgencies and that these insurgents are so powerful they can never be stopped. Or at least they cannot be easily stopped.

Only that is not reality. Boko Haram was defeated in 2015. An area the size of Belgium was stabilized in 4 weeks by a correctly trained Nigerian Strike Force under the command of the founder of the African private military company, Executive Outcomes, General Eeben Barlow.

However, peace and stability were not wanted by Nigeria`s incoming president, Buhari, and nor by his handlers in Westminster, Washington and Paris.

You can read about Operation Anvil HERE, why it was a success, who opposed it and how. You can also read about all of Africa`s major wars , how those either ending them or attempting to end them were opposed and by whom and why HERE.

“Furthermore, it is also held up as an indisputable truth that the true, the main leaders of these terrorist movements do not come from the Sahel.

It’s also necessary to underscore that they have vast logistical means, a specific modus operandi and exhibit blind unheard of violence which is completely foreign to our geographical and cultural space.

Indeed, our countries throughout our history have known wars in the name of religion. We’ve seen rebellions, but we’ve never seen such bloody, gratuitous, indiscriminate violence on a scale that we are experiencing now. For all of the above reasons, I’m sure you’ll agree that this is deliberately imported terrorism that we’re facing.

Madame President, this is also sponsored terrorism and this throws up the actual genuine issue of terrorism financing and the destination of all of the resources terrorists have been capturing for over a decade now. How can we understand the fact that terrorists have maintained the war effort over such a long period of time?“-

Excerpt from the speech by Prime Minister of Niger Lamine Zeine Ali Mahaman to the UN GA September 2025

Footnote:

The title and images in this article are irrelevant to the material. It has been done to demonstrate that we allow religion to over-ride common sense and reality

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