 Is This the End of Masked Economic War on Africa?

President Trump is Legalizing the Global Mineral Trade with FORGE and Project Vault

by PD Lawton , 14 Feb 2026

The City of London-Wall Street based extractive industry including Rio Tinto, Glencore, BHP Group and Anglo American with their multitude of subsidiaries has dominated the global mineral supply chain for over a century. Africa has been the raw materials market for the rest of the world. Their system is based on illegality and monopoly.

Leonine Contracts, bribery and corruption

They have operated across the African continent under their rules. The contracts are leonine. (A leonine contract is a highly one-sided agreement where one party receives nearly all the benefits and the other bears almost all the burdens. Such contracts often arise from a significant imbalance in bargaining power, resulting in terms that are grossly unfair to one party.)

They corrupt African governments and install leadership of their choice. They orchestrate regime change when necessary. They finance anti- government forces to destabilize regions and weaken sitting governments. They profit from poverty and under development.

Tax Havens and Off Shore Banking, controlled regulators and auditors

They use crooked accounting to get away with paying minimal tax.

The world’s largest auditors are known as the Big Four accounting firms: Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Ernst & Young (EY), and KPMG. These firms dominate the auditing industry due to their extensive global reach and significant revenue. They are part of the Globalist network.

video: Stealing Africa : WHY POVERTY

Blackmarket Economy

In the last decade or so there has been a large escalation in the black-market trade of minerals, a trade which has always existed. South Africa has been playing a major role in this as it facilitates blackmarket trade through its ports.

For the City of London- Wall Street players the blackmarket trade and obstensively legal mineral trade has been the most lucrative from the sources in Rwanda.

Rwanda has traded in stolen Congolese minerals for the last 30 years.

Recently Glencore and Anglo American have been seen to be failing. They are not failing. The blackmarket trade has much higher profit margins. The money is still being made. They are not putting it through books therefore it appears profits are down.

Commodity Prices as Masked Economic War

The City of London has always used commodity prices as a masked economic war against Africa to bring down governments and ruin economies. Their IMF is then brought in to manipulate and control governments with debt.

“Glencore International A.G. (Glencore) and Glencore Ltd., both part of a multi-national commodity trading and mining firm headquartered in Switzerland, each pleaded guilty today and agreed to pay over $1.1 billion to resolve the government’s investigations into violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and a commodity price manipulation scheme.” Source:

“Glencore has faced significant legal issues related to bribery and corruption, admitting to paying over $100 million in bribes to foreign officials across several countries between 2007 and 2018. The company has been ordered to pay more than $1.1 billion in fines and penalties as a result of these violations, which included manipulating commodity prices and securing business advantages through corrupt practices.The company was also involved in manipulating fuel oil prices at major U.S. shipping ports. Source: AI

Glencore has monopolized the coal industry of South Africa for many decades resulting in inflated energy prices. Roughly 80% of South Africa`s electricity is from coal.

The United States are creating a new system.

Video: Secretary Rubio delivers opening remarks at the Critical Minerals Ministerial

The Trump Administration in re-industrializing the American economy and returning to the American System of Political Economy have created Project Vault and FORGE ( Forum on Resource Geostrategic Engagement.)

Secretary Rubio said at the recent 4 February 2026 launch of Project Vault at the Critical Minerals Ministerial that commodity prices will be stabilized through Project Vault as well as supplying security and stability of supply for manufacturers and investors. It will serve as a stockpile of critical minerals for market stabilization and future planning.

Video: Secretary Rubio holds a press availability on the Critical Minerals Ministerial

“Project Vault combines $10 billion in Export–Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) financing with $2 billion in private capital to create a strategic reserve covering all 60 minerals on the US Geological Survey’s critical minerals list. The structure mirrors the SPR: participating manufacturers commit to purchasing materials at set prices, pay upfront fees, and can draw from the stockpile during supply disruptions while replenishing what they withdraw.”Source:

FORGE creates a preferential trading bloc with enforceable rules.

“FORGE replaces the Biden-era Minerals Security Partnership (MSP), establishing a U.S.-led preferential trade zone for critical minerals. Chaired by South Korea through June, the new body will align policies across 54 participating countries to create enforceable market access rules.” Source

Tackling the Copper Barons in Zambia and DRC

“A US government-backed group’s plan to take stakes in Glencore Plc’s Congolese copper operations could be the first step in creating an American company to accumulate mining assets in Africa.

Orion CMC – a new venture led by Orion Resource Partners with sovereign backing from the US International Development Finance Corp. and Abu Dhabi’s ADQ – on Tuesday announced a preliminary deal to buy 40% of Glencore’s stakes in its copper-cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The deal would be the first major transaction since the creation of the consortium late last year and deepens the Trump administration’s efforts to shore up supplies of critical minerals and make up ground lost to China. Having relied on the private mining sector for decades, the US is now seeking government-level supply alliances worldwide, funding a vast new stockpiling program, and pursuing pricing floors to keep miners in operation during market downswings.

The transaction would create a new entity – 60% owned by Glencore and 40% by Orion CMC – that could become a vehicle to buy up additional assets in the so-called Central African Copperbelt, according to people familiar with the matter.” Source:

