Is the British Government Organised CRIME? | Rupert Lowe

an astonishingly decent man, Rupert Lowe MP on the sheer corruption of the British Government

Source: Peter McCormack

Is the Government Organised CRIME? | Rupert Lowe

2 Feb 2026

Is the British Government incompetent, or is it a criminal enterprise?

I am joined by sitting MP Rupert Lowe as he asks the ultimate question: “Is the state in the hands of organized crime?” From the billions missing in procurement contracts to the “sticky fingers” of the political class, Rupert argues that the British state has become the active enemy of its own people, and that the UK is sleepwalking into an Enron-style bankruptcy. We also discuss the “institutional rot” destroying the nation, including the cover-up of the grooming gangs, the “Weimar” economics of money printing, and the deliberate destruction of the middle class. Rupert opens up about his split from Reform UK, the betrayal of the electorate by the “Uniparty,” and why we only have until 2029 to save the country from total collapse.

