Source: Neutrality Studies

Iran & Ukraine Showdown Coming | Alastair Crooke

12 Nov 2026

Former British diplomat Alastair Crooke joins Pascal to examine negotiations over Ukraine and the emerging debate about Eurasian security. Crooke argues that Europe misunderstands Russia’s red lines and risks dangerous escalation. They discuss Iran, Israeli domestic politics, American power structures, and China’s response to technological containment. The conversation connects regional conflicts with competition over the international order, while exploring economic fragility and the limits of prediction. Crooke also explains where viewers can find his analysis through Conflicts Forum’s Substack.

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