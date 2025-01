Journalist, David Hundeyin discusses John Mahama as Ghana`s new president and answers – Have the French really pulled out of Africa or not? Of course they have not



Source: George Galloway

INTERVIEW: The new guy has done a complete 180

17 January 2025

The previous president of Ghana went out of his way to pick a fight with his neighbours, says David Hundeyin, whereas newly-installed John Mahama has done a political handbrake turn

