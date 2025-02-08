Feb 08, 2025

The odds of having a Transgender child are about 1 in 3,000. The odds of having three are about 1 in 270,000,000,000.

A “trans child” is just a fashion accessory for psychopaths and Munchausens. Hollywood types are then used to normalize the concept among NPCs throughout society. Moving down through the class system. Next thing you have attention-seeking mundane simpletons “proud” of their “trans child” at every social level.

Classic CIA Military Industrial Complex stuff. All this is planned inside the Pentagon and funded through Black Ops “charities” to make society weak and malleable. You think you are Progressive and cool, when in reality, you’re a lab rat made Pavlovian by the intelligence services.

Intersectionality has replaced Napalm.

continue reading HERE: Source:

https://thomassheridan.substack.com/p/transhausen-by-proxy