International Monetary Fund

The IMF is a tool of the Western Oligarchy. Below are 2 excellent documentaries that do well to explain the current financial system and those who own it.

The Spider’s Web: Britain’s Second Empire

14 Sept 2018

Michael Oswald’s film The Spider’s Web reveals how at the demise of empire, City of London financial interests created a web of secrecy jurisdictions that captured wealth from across the globe and hid it in a web of offshore islands. Today, up to half of global offshore wealth is hidden in British jurisdictions and Britain and its dependencies are the largest global players in the world of international finance.

Secret City – A film about the City of London, the Corporation that runs it.

29 Apr 2014

A film about the City of London, the Corporation that runs it, and its role in the economic crisis. By Michael Chanan and Lee Salter. See www.secretcity-thefilm.com