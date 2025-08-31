re posted from ACIAFRICA
Inside Four-Stage Roadmap Unveiled by Religious Leaders in DR Congo to End Protracted Violence
Kinshasa, 28 August, 2025 / 10:14 pm (ACI Africa).
Religious leaders in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have presented a detailed roadmap for a national and inclusive peace process in the war-torn Central African nation.
In the August 25 document presented to President Felix Tshisekedi, members of the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO), the Church of Christ in Congo (ECC), the Platform of Religious Confessions in Congo, and the Interfaith Coalition for the Nation (CIN) describe the road map as “a pastoral and prophetic action” aimed at ending decades of armed conflict and building lasting reconciliation.
They express concern about the “persistent gravity of the recurring cycle of armed conflicts that have ravaged the Democratic Republic of Congo over the past thirty years, tragically claiming millions of Congolese lives.”
The religious leaders deplore the resurgence of a new armed conflict involving the AFC/M23, supported by Rwanda, which they say adds to the already alarming presence of numerous armed groups in the country, both national and foreign.
They emphasize the urgent necessity of bringing together “the sons and daughters” of the country in the framework of a national and inclusive dialogue in order to find “holistic, lasting, and adapted solutions to the root causes fueling these armed conflicts and threatening the very existence of our Nation.”
The roadmap, unanimously submitted to the Head of State and through him to the Congolese people, is structured around four key stages.
Stage 1: The Month of Peace
