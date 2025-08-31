Inside Four-Stage Roadmap Unveiled by Religious Leaders in DR Congo to End Protracted Violence

They express concern about the “persistent gravity of the recurring cycle of armed conflicts that have ravaged the Democratic Republic of Congo over the past thirty years, tragically claiming millions of Congolese lives.”

The religious leaders deplore the resurgence of a new armed conflict involving the AFC/M23, supported by Rwanda, which they say adds to the already alarming presence of numerous armed groups in the country, both national and foreign.

They emphasize the urgent necessity of bringing together “the sons and daughters” of the country in the framework of a national and inclusive dialogue in order to find “holistic, lasting, and adapted solutions to the root causes fueling these armed conflicts and threatening the very existence of our Nation.”