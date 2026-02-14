In Niger, call made to prepare for “war with France”

The Chief of Staff to the President of the Transitional Period in Niger, General Amadou Bacharou Ibro, said that the country is preparing to “enter into war with France”, which is seeking to regain control over its former colony. His remarks were reported by the French magazine Jeune Afrique.

Speaking on 11 February at a rally in Niamey, Ibro called on the population to prepare for confrontation with France.

“This mobilisation has been declared so that we prepare for war with France. Know this: we will enter into war with France — earlier we were not at war, but now we are entering it,” he said to applause from the audience, which chanted anti-French slogans.

According to him, France intends to destabilise Niger and seeks to regain control over its resources. “We are dealing with people who, because of our wealth, want at all costs to return us to what ensured their prosperity,” Ibro said.

A representative of the French Armed Forces General Staff, Colonel Guillaume Vernet, rejected these claims. “There is no question of any French intervention in Niger,” he said, accusing the Nigerien side of engaging in an “information war”.

Relations between the countries remain tense following the withdrawal of the French contingent from Niger at the end of 2023. Nigerien authorities earlier nationalised Somaïr — a subsidiary of the French company Orano, which mines uranium. In late 2025, Niamey announced its intention to independently bring uranium to the international market. According to the publication, some 1,000 tonnes of uranium concentrate remain blocked at Niamey airport.