in light of the news, I remember every detail of the day we were told Princess Diana died and how deeply sad millions of ordinary people felt. Today I would like to dedicate a beautiful piece of pure creativity by Mozart to Lyndon LaRouche and include this link:

The Ideas of Lyndon LaRouche Will Shape the Future of Mankind

Click to access eirv49n35-20220909_004-100th_anniversary_of_the_birth_o-hzl.pdf

Performed by The Academy of St Martin in the Fields

Mozart: Sinfonia concertante for Flute, Oboe, Horn, Bassoon and Orch. in E Flat, K.297B

