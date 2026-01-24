The greatest crime in human history – excess deaths

Source: Digby Furneaux – in conversation with

In Conversation with Andrew Bridgen | Digital ID, Excess Deaths & Political Silence

21 Jan 2026

This interview was originally filmed for my upcoming documentary This Is Digital ID. That was the intention. But once I sat down with Andrew Bridgen, it became clear very quickly that this conversation went far beyond digital ID alone. What followed was a long-form, unfiltered discussion covering digital ID, Covid policy, vaccine harms, excess deaths, political pressure, public inquiries, media silence, freedom of speech, corruption, and the personal cost of speaking out against powerful vested interests. Because this was filmed for a documentary and not as a traditional interview, I want to be upfront. This is a single camera angle throughout, and I wasn’t mic’d up, so my audio is lower than Andrew’s in places. Nothing here is polished. Nothing is staged. And nothing has been edited to make it more comfortable. Due to overwhelming public demand, I’m releasing the full conversation exactly as it happened. About This Is Digital ID This Is Digital ID is a feature-length documentary currently in production, examining what digital ID really is, how it’s being introduced, and what it could mean for freedom, governance, and everyday life if it becomes embedded without proper public debate.

