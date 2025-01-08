re posted from AFRICA AND THE WORLD

In 2025, Somalia & Ethiopia Must Move Forward With Economic Integration

American Analyst Says Ethiopia Can Spearhead Economic Integration in East Africa

January 6, 2025

Addis Ababa January 3, 2025, interview by Ethiopian News Agency with Lawrence Freeman

Ethiopia can spearhead regional economic integration in East Africa by leveraging its growing economy and focusing on poverty reduction, the American political and economic analyst Laurence Freeman told ENA.

With about 120 million people, Ethiopia has the potential to use its economic growth to spread integration to the rest of the region and raise the standard of living in neighboring countries, he added.

