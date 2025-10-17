strange how people just keep turning a blind eye to the obvious. they can`t say they did not know

If COVID Came from a Lab… Why Are We Acting Like It’s Gone?

15 October 2025

Is COVID-19 truly behind us — or have we just stopped looking? As restrictions fade and life feels “normal” again, many assume the virus is no longer a threat. But is that belief grounded in science or simply convenience? In this video, Dr. Philip McMillan explores what the latest data really show about ongoing COVID circulation, immune system impact, and long-term health risks. We’ll separate perception from reality, examine what’s being overlooked, and discuss why understanding this phase of the pandemic still matters. Stay informed, stay curious, and discover why ignoring the ongoing evolution of this virus could be our next public health mistake.

