ICC Should Be Dissolved & Re-Established on Completely Different Principles, Spanish Prof Says
16:44 04.04.2025(Updated: 17:55 04.04.2025)
The selectivity of persecution and politicization in several recent cases was denounced as “a completely racist, discriminatory, obscene attitude that only undermines the authority of the Court itself” by Augusto Zamora, professor of international public law and international relations at the Autonomous University of Madrid.
“The International Criminal Court initiates a case against President Vladimir Putin, despite the fact that Russia is not a member of this body, and immediately issues an arrest warrant. At the same time, similar actions are taken with great difficulty against Benjamin Netanyahu, but no one carries out this warrant,” he told Sputnik.
However, in the case of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, “the case is quickly decided, and two days later he is arrested,” Zamora noted.
For him, the West exerts “excessive influence” over UN bodies, and this is “strongly reflected” in the ICC.
