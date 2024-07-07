“Nothing can come into being without resistance”

Source: Ralston College

Iain McGilchrist: The Coincidence of Opposites

24 Nov 2021

Ralston College presents a lecture by Dr Iain McGilchrist followed by a discussion with Dr Stephen Blackwood and questions from the audience. In his lecture Dr McGilchrist deals with certain themes that are treated at greater length in his recent book The Matter With Things. He focuses especially upon the coincidence of opposites (coincidentia oppositorum), which he explores (providing an extraordinary range of illustrative examples) in such a way as to make manifest both its universality and its particular relevance to our present historical moment.

The event took place online on October 26th, 2021.

