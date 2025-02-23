Source: The Weekend University

Iain McGilchrist — Aligning with the Creative Impulse of the Universe

26 Dec 2024

Dr Iain McGilchrist is a psychiatrist and writer, who is committed to the idea that the mind and brain can be understood only by seeing them in the broadest possible context.

He is the author of several books, including the international bestseller: “The Master and His Emissary”, and most recently: “The Matter with Things”. In this conversation, we explore: — The limits of idealism — Why the term “unconscious” is a misnomer and why we should be referring to it as the “superconscious” instead — The extent to which it can be said that we are “co-creating” reality — Why values are not relative — and Dr McGilchrist’s thoughts on how they may be built into the structure of being itself — Iain’s response to skeptics who say life has no meaning and his view on the root causes of the major crises facing our world. And more.

