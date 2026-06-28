Source: The AI Imposter

HUGE NEWS! China Just SHOCKED All EV Makers With INSANE Battery Breakthrough!

5 Jun 2026

In 2025, global sodium-ion battery production went from near zero to over 70 GWh of announced capacity, and one country controls more than 95% of it. This video breaks down the real science, the verified performance data, and the economics behind the biggest non-lithium battery shift the EV industry has ever seen. We cover independent cold-weather range testing, debunk the most viral cost claim on the internet with third-party research data, and show which automakers are already putting sodium-powered EVs into mass production this summer. Every number in here is sourced. The part about who actually wins the sodium race is the detail almost nobody is covering yet.

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