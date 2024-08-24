Source: African Insider

Uganda’s gold exports surged more than 10-fold in 2023 despite U.S. sanctions on a major processor in the East African country, data from the central bank showed on Tuesday. Uganda, which has emerged as a major hub of gold trade in the region, exported gold worth $2.3 billion in 2023, compared with $201 million over the previous twelve months, Bank of Uganda data showed.

How Uganda is Getting Rich off Stolen Congo Gold worth Billions of Dollars

22 Aug 2024

