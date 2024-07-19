re posted from COVERT ACTION MAGAZINE
How the Anglo American Network Took Power in Rwanda and DRC Using Tutsi Supremacists and Minority Rights
“Rwanda is not defined by a geographical space; it is a state of mind.”
– Rwandan Patriotic Army (RPA) Brigadier General Frank Rusagara.[1]
The eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been in a state of permanent war, depopulation and plunder since 1996 when the DRC (then Zaire) was invaded.
continue reading HERE: Source:
How the Anglo American Network Took Power in Rwanda and DRC Using Tutsi Supremacists and Minority Rights