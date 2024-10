The Tutsi supremacists , Kagame`s regime, believe in a Tutsi Empire in the same way Israelis believe in a Greater Israel and genociding those in their path is another similarity : comment by editor

Source: African Insider

How Rwanda is Planning to Take North Kivu from Congo for good.

Democratic Republic of Congo’s army on Tuesday said it had taken back the eastern town of Kalembe, a day after it was seized by M23 rebels, but rebels said they still controlled the town.

