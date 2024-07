excellent analysis. And it is still neo-colonial rule

How Kagame, Museveni and Kenya’s Ruto are working to destroy Congo

27 July 2024

DRC President Félix Tshisekedi has criticized Kenyan President William Ruto for mishandling the Nairobi Process, which was designed to create dialogue with armed groups in eastern DRC. Tshisekedi accused Ruto of taking sides with Rwanda, a stance he believes has stalled the initiative.

