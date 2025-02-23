note from editor: ask Olivier Nduhungirehe what happened to the journalists from Masisi and other parts of DRC and the Congolese man in France:

WHAT HAPPENED TO IKAZE IWACU ? because the Rwandan Ambassador to the Netherlands at the time KNOWS . ” And there goes another source of the Truth”

How DRC’s Kayikwamba Outshines Kagame’s Nduhungirehe in Diplomatic Leadership

source: Great Lakes Post

22 Feb 2025

In the world of diplomacy, leadership style is crucial in shaping a country’s global relationships. The Foreign Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, is quickly establishing herself as a formidable diplomat, garnering respect for her strategic approach and eloquence. In contrast, Rwanda’s Foreign Minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, has been more recognized for his combative approach, often utilizing social media to engage in online confrontations, which has led to a series of diplomatic tensions. This video compares their diplomatic approaches and examines the impact on their countries’ international relations.

Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, appointed by President Félix Tshisekedi, stands out for her calm, strategic, and diplomatic leadership. She has played a key role in improving the DRC’s international standing, particularly in volatile regions like eastern Congo. Her diplomatic style emphasizes dialogue, coalition-building, and long-term relationships. This approach has helped her project an image of stability and competence, positioning the DRC as a country with untapped potential despite its internal challenges.

Kayikwamba’s leadership sharply contrasts with Nduhungirehe’s more aggressive approach. Appointed by President Paul Kagame, Nduhungirehe’s diplomatic actions often play out in the public sphere, where he engages in online spats and harsh rhetoric. This reliance on social media for diplomacy has resulted in public confrontations with neighboring countries, particularly the DRC, straining diplomatic ties and limiting Rwanda’s ability to build positive relationships with key international partners.

While the DRC’s foreign minister has focused on diplomacy and fostering cooperation with neighboring countries like Uganda and Burundi, Nduhungirehe’s confrontational style has resulted in greater isolation for Rwanda. His actions, particularly in times of heightened tensions, have often exacerbated issues rather than solving them. One such example was his handling of the military standoff in Goma and Bukavu, where his confrontational tweets only escalated the situation instead of resolving it.

Kayikwamba’s diplomatic efforts have yielded significant successes for the DRC, strengthening foreign investments and securing international development support. She has also skillfully stabilized relations with regional neighbors and presented the DRC as a country with significant economic potential, especially in Central Africa. This contrasts with Rwanda, where Nduhungirehe’s aggressive foreign policy stance has led to increased diplomatic friction, particularly with the DRC, resulting in economic and trade disruptions.

In Rwanda, the reliance on military power has overshadowed diplomatic efforts, with Nduhungirehe’s online confrontations often alienating countries in the region. The ongoing conflict in eastern Congo, combined with the failed diplomatic efforts, has led to economic instability, particularly in Rwanda’s border cities. Meanwhile, Kayikwamba has been able to maintain peaceful relationships and navigate the complex diplomatic landscape of Central Africa, positioning the DRC as a more stable and cooperative neighbor.

In conclusion, the diplomatic differences between Kayikwamba and Nduhungirehe underline the importance of leadership in shaping international relations. While military power plays a role in national security, effective diplomacy, as demonstrated by Kayikwamba, is key to building lasting relationships and fostering economic growth. Rwanda’s approach, on the other hand, risks further isolation due to Nduhungirehe’s confrontational style. The future of both countries will largely depend on the ability to embrace diplomatic strategies that promote peace and cooperation rather than conflict

