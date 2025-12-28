Source: CRYPTO RICH POLITICS

How Britain Created NATO & Uses It to Control the US | Alex Krainer & Garland Nixon

Dec 27, 2025

Alex Krainer and Garland Nixon reveal how the British Empire helped create NATO and still uses it to control the US and drive “forever wars.” From Operation Unthinkable and Lord Ismay to Ukraine, Venezuela and the Arctic, they unpack the hidden strategy behind NATO expansion, World War 3 talk and the City of London’s financial power. We also get into Trump’s fight with NATO, why Britain fears his sovereignty agenda, how Russia and China are changing the game, and what it all means for crypto, privacy coins and saying “No Tax For War.”

