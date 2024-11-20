Source: Lost Battlefields w Tino Struckmann

Historians Joseph P Farrell and Tino Struckmann Post Election chat

16 November 2024

In case some of you may have missed it we just had an election in America, and some people are taking it rather poorly, and I thought it interesting how and what is happening, and wanted to try and break it down with Joseph, just deviating slightly from our usual history chats. So join us for a post election “what happened and what is next” chat. And yes humor may be inserted ever so slightly, as always. This is never meant to offend just a common sense assessment of the situation, results and what comes next. Enjoy. Dont forget to like and follow for more, and full episodes and special consider joining my patreon or lost battlefields

