Source: The Peoples Eye Podcast

Hidden US$600 trillions for development in SA, wealthy families manipulating banks and governments

12 May 2026

This is Judge Adriaan Fondse. Fondse is an UCc-1 judge and a shareholder of the South African Reserve Bank. He is talking to us about involvement of financial institutions worldwide in racketeering, and how trillions of US dollars made available by Trusts and intended for South Africa’s development were diverted and hidden. Judge Fondse gives insights on how the global financial systems work and how wealthy families control and manipulate them, in cahoots with governments, and capture states. These families control governments and political parties in many countries for their own interests.

Like this: Like Loading…