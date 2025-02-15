Hema-Tutsi Hegemony and Why African Presidents Demand Negotiation with M23 which is the RDF

Hema-Tutsi Hegemony

Why African Presidents Demand Negotiation with M23 which is RDF -Rwandan Defense Force

by PD Lawton 14 February 2025

Disclaimer: reference to Hema and Tutsi in this article is solely referring to the elite of these ethnic groups

Recently held EAC-SADC and AU Summits have yielded a resounding caucus of calls for the DRC to negotiate with M23. The spineless, emasculated nature of the African leadership that calls for negotiation with terrorists, is evident. Presidents such as William Ruto are regarded as `snakes` .

Rwanda has increased its military prescence on Congolese territory by 3000 extra soldiers. Rwanda now has 7000 troops in DRC.

Stop calling M23 a Congolese militia group who are `protecting` the human rights of Congolese Tutsi. To repeat such utter nonsence is killing people. M23/ADF are Rwanda and Uganda.

Rwanda and Uganda operate the Hema-Tutsi empire but primarily Rwanda, under its genocidal dictator, Paul Kagame. This Kigali regime is the legacy of the Tutsi monarchy. It has been put in power by Israel, Britain and America to operate destabilization of Eastern Congo and extract its resources on a utopian level of deregulation for the critical minerals global supply chain.

Hema-Tutsi hegemonic ideology of the Great Lakes is the African parallel of Zionism. Both ideologies are based on racial supremacy and the notion of a God given right to rule. Both have expansionist aims. Zionism has exposed its own genocidal nature in the last 16 months. `Tutsism` is equally genocidal but the West continues to cover its nightmarish crimes perpetrated on the people of the Great Lakes. Both racial supremacist empires exist to destabilize,reap material resource benefits and occupy geostrategic regions in the world on behalf of the Western oligarchy.

Lyndon LaRouche is the late American physical economist who spent his life working to establish a different political and economic order for the world based on a shared humanity. He stated that Zionism was a project chiefly created in the universities of Oxford and Cambridge by which he meant that Zionism is a supremacist ideology created for the use of and control by the British Empire which is a corporatist empire run by and for the Western oligarchy. The ideology of the Hema-Tutsi empire can no doubt, be traced to the same origin as that of Zionism as both work for the same master, the City of London and Wall Street networks.

The Rwandan regime control foreign politicians and exercise control over foreign governments within Central and East Africa by using financial corruption, blackmail and honey- traps. Honey- traps are beautiful Tutsi woman who are used as spies when romantically involved with men in positions of power. Bill Clinton and his Rwandan mistress is an example of how far-reaching this form of intelligence gathering is.

Rwanda has a malign political presence in the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo , Zimbabwe, Kenya ,Mozambique, South Africa and of course the DRC.

Image: President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe

Rwanda has used financial corruption in Zimbabwe to control President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Under Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe was a genuine ally of the Congolese. The Bank of Rwanda has invested in Zimbabwe using finances derived from the illicitly traded DRC minerals, in particular gold.

Image: President Faustin-Archange Touadéra of the Central African Republic

The Central African Republic has been compromised by using a Tutsi honey trap. President Faustin-Archange Touadéra has a Rwandan Tutsi mistress and a mansion in Kigali. He has permitted the presence of the Rwandan Defense Force ( RDF)in his country but recently has realized the error of his relations with Kigali and has signed an agreement with DRC most likely on the advice of Russia which has been assisting C.A.R in establishing peace and development.

Image: President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of Congo/ Congo Brazzaville

President Denis Sassou Nguesso is similarly compromised and has allowed a significant RDF presence in Republic of Congo and has allowed Rwandan Tutsi to buy strategic `farmland` along the Congo River. This is how Corneille Nangaa of M23 ( which is the Rwandan Defense Force) to entertain plans of taking Kinshasa. It is through these Rwandan operatives that Kinshasa has been rocked by many of the protests and recent coup.

Image: President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa

The government of South Africa has been compromised by the arrangement of the marriage between Ugandan Bridget Burungi and President Ramaphosa`s son, Andile.

True Friends of the Congolese

Image: President Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi

Burundi is one of the most beautiful and most peaceful countries in Africa. It has been treated with murderous cruelty by the West. It has been subjected to sanctions which have inflicted grueling levels of poverty.

The Western intelligence agents like Roger Winter organized the massacres of the 1990`s and put in power the Tutsi governments who were complicit in the massacres that were called Tutsis massacres. They were massacres of Burundians whatever ethnicity. Pierre Nkurunziza took Burundi back from Tutsi control. They murdered him with ricin in 2020 and covered it up by saying he died of Covid.

Burundi are allies of the Congolese people. They suffer under Rwandan terrorism as do the Congolese. Red Tabara is the Rwandan terrorist force that operate in Burundi.

Zambia has remained uncorrupted by Rwandan bribery, blackmail and honey traps. Zambia is supporting Burundi and the Congolese.

