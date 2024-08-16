Help Us Alleviate the Suffering in the Goma IDP Camps of DRC

re posted from MSINGI AFRIKA

The stories coming out of the DRC, especially in the IDP camps in Goma, are heartbreaking and we need to come together as a people to offer the required help.

As Maurice from Friends of Congo put it, when he responded to PD Lawton’s question about the situation in Goma, “I just returned from the displacement camps in Goma. They are indescribable – no human being should be living in the beastial conditions in which mostly women and children are living in the 17 camps around Goma.”

Msingi Afrika Magazine, in collaboration with PD Lawton of africanagenda.net based in the UK, recently started a campaign to raise funds for the DRC people who find themselves forced to live in the IDP camps in Goma.

Living Out Ubuntu and Pan-Africanism

We cannot speak of Ubuntu or Pan-Africanism when our people are dying needlessly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Due to internal conflict, men, women, and children have been left without access to food, shelter, water, and healthcare for extended periods.

For us as a people, Ubuntu must mean more than just platitudes. It must refer to our collective action to help free our people from pain and anguish.

Here’s how you can help:

When you purchase the new book, Fathers of Pan-Africanism by PD Lawton and Samuel Phillips, they will donate 10% of the proceeds to the campaign to help alleviate the suffering caused by the Goma refugee crisis. Additionally, you can help the Goma Refugee Crisis campaign by making a direct contribution to our GoFundMe using the link we have shared and urging your friends and family to follow suit. Your donation will provide much-needed food, clean water, clothing, blankets, school supplies, and toiletries to the community’s men, women, and children. (Please watch the video below).

