Hello, I don`t know about you, but to me it seems like it is not just the networks going awry. The fabric of reality or what we think is reality, is defo on shaky ground. It is not because he is a classic,( i.e. I am not a music snob), that I love Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart but because he had a sense of humour and his music is childlike by that I mean it is pure. This is for you, if like me you are oh so very tired of a captured world

Source: GreatPerformers1

MOZART~ Sinfonia Concertante , K.364 – DANIEL BARENBOIM/Staatskapelle Berlin

Feb 5, 2017

Daniel Barenboim conducts the Staatskapelle Berlin Orchestra in Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante for Violin, Viola and Orcedtra with newcomer soloists Wolfram Brandi (violin) and Yulia Devneka.(Viola) “Yulia Deyneka is not just one of the finest violists I know – she is also one of my favourite chamber music partners”. Daniel Barenboim 1. Allegro maestoso, common time 2. Andante, 3/4, in C minor 3.Presto, 2/4

