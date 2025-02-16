Hell in Goma under M23-RDF

IN LESS THAN 4 DAYS:

According to UNHCR more than 3000 dead. 4000 wounded , the majority of whom will be gunshot wounds untreatable as hospitals in Goma run out of medical supplies and completely over-whelmed, in less than 4 days.

Witness yet another horrific video on social media of the young girl who was shot multiple times in her lower torso, with her skin hanging off , she is carried on a man`s back to get medical help, how far we don`t know and how long before she got morphine, we don`t know. But we do know M23-RDF shot her to pieces for refusing to service the solders.

Congolese musician totured and shot in broad daylight by M23-RDF TERRORISTS for singing about resisting evil. His body was then stripped and a uniform put on him,as M23-RDF paraded him as Wazalendo.

Banks have been closed. No access to money for food, water, anything

M23-RDF LOOTING EVERYTHING in Goma

Rwanda is LOOTING everything in Goma just as they did in 2012 and as they have done since 1996 when they stripped all eastern Congo`s industries, factories, personal belongings, EVERYTHING.

