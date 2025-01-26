Dr Philip McMillan is joined by South African Dr Shankara Chetty

Source: Vejon Health

Health ALERT! Everything You Knew Has Changed!

25 Jan 2025

Get ready for shocking revelations! The world as you know it has changed recently and it’s time to take notice! In this video with Dr Shankara Chetty, we’re sounding the alarm on the sudden shift that’s going to impact your health and wellbeing. ========================================================== Sacred Health Conversations with Dr McMillan and Dr Chetty https://vejon-med-b616b1.beehiiv.com/… Give your opinion here! ========================================================== From important changes in funding of the WHO to unexpected transformations in social media censorship, we’re diving deep into the unexpected consequences of these changes. Stay tuned for a wake-up call that will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew about your health! ========================================================== Free Excerpt from Disease X: Are you Prepared? https://vejonhealth.com/aa_landing-pa… ========================================================== You can also find us Here: Substack – COVID-19: https://philipmcmillan.substack.com/ Patreon: / vejonhealth Videos: https://mcmillanresearch.com/media/ Courses: https://mcmillanresearch.com/mr-educa… Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/vejonhealth Substack – Long Covid: https://drphilipmcmillan.substack.com/

