re posted from AFRICA AND THE WORLD

Hamilton versus Wall Street: Relevance to Ethiopia & Africa

By Dr. Birhanu M Lenjiso. Former State Minister of Irrigation Development, & Director General of Oromia Agricultural Authority, Ethiopia

Introduction

About five years ago, my friend Lawrence Freeman, gave me an enlightening book: Hamilton Versus Wall Street: The Core Principles of the American System of Economics published by Nancy Bradeen Spannaus in 2019.

Lawrence Freeman and Dr Birhanu Lenjiso

Alexander Hamilton is regarded as a Founding Father of the United States. Beyond, being a chief of staff to General Washington, one of the most influential interpreters and promoters of the Constitution, and the founder of the nation’s financial system, he was the first Secretary of the Treasury, who established the nation’s financial system, including the national bank, federal assumption of state debts, and a framework for economic growth. As an aide to George Washington, he was an artillery officer and strategist. He was also chief author of the Federalist papers, which urged ratification of the U.S. Constitution. He is credited for shaping early American politics, but also made powerful enemies, most notably Aaron Burr, who fatally shot him in 1804. His legacy continues to influence the U.S. financial system and debates surrounding federal power.

continue reading HERE: Source:

