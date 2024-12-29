re posted from WATTSUPWITHTHAT

Habitat Destruction Offsets for “Renewables” are just Indulgences

By David Wojick

A bad idea is emerging in the “renewables” world, namely that projects can buy their way out of destroying natural habitats. The wind and solar projects still destroy the natural habitats they are built on but they fund a magic wand that somehow supposedly creates new compensating habitat someplace else. Not really.

The fallacy here is that every acre in America already has a habitat. You can change an acre’s habitat from one form to another but not create one. It is a zero sum game.

continue reading HERE: Source:

Like this: Like Loading...