Social media video footage of bomb attack on Bweremana by RWANDA`S M23 :

can you imagine your leg is blown to shreds and is hanging off what remains of the bone AND NOT HAVING ANY PAINKILLERS and NO AMBULANCE because there IS NO PAVED ROAD. So you are placed ( as gently as possible by your friends) into the back of a truck on the metal floor boards, which will take you on the bumpy track to hospital , A JOURNEY OF SEVERAL HOURS. LIFE FOR CONGOLESE

re posted from RADIO OKAPI

Guerre contre le M23 : explosion d’une bombe à Bweremana, la trêve humanitaire vol en éclat

