Ground Hog Day for Grand Inga

DRC on a mission to financing the world’s largest hydropower dam

12 November 2024

The World Bank and other financial institutions are engaged in discussions about funding a mega hydro-power project in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has the potential of supplying electricity across the entire African continent.

The Grand Inga Dam is capable of producing 44,000 Megawatts of power and is estimated to cost 80 billion US dollars. Africanews correspondent Chris Ocamringa visited the dam.

The raging waters of the Congo River are raising hopes of ending the energy shortages in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The government plans to construct 6 hydropower stations near a waterfall in western DRC to add to the two that are already operational.

The Grand Inga Dam will be the world’s largest hydropower dam once its completed.

