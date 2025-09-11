re posted from AFRICA AND THE WORLD

Grand Renaissance Dam: A great Achievement for Ethiopia, Africa, and the Global South

September 10, 2025

This interview was conducted by Ethiopian News Agency-ENA in May of this year when I visited the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

US Analyst Says GERD Inauguration Marks a Major Injection of Energy for Africa

Addis Ababa, September 9, 2025 (ENA) — Ethiopia has set an excellent example for the rest of the African continent through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), a new benchmark for regional integration, an internationally respected American analyst, Lawrence Freeman, said.

The dam, with a 5,150 megawatt of hydroelectric power to the East African nation, was inaugurated on Tuesday in the presence of leaders from Africa and the Caribbean.

Freeman, who has visited the Grand Renaissance Dam, had an exclusive interview with ENA at the site of the dam, Guba, Benishangul region of Ethiopia.

For the U.S. analyst, Ethiopia has accomplished a “great feat’ in building this hydroelectric dam.

According to him, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has several implications for Africa.

continue reading HERE: Source:

Like this: Like Loading...