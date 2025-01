M23-Rwanda are attempting to beseige Goma. The electricity supply has been cut for the past several days, water supply has been cut, food is increasingly expensive , aid to the 1.7 plus million Internally Displaced People in the camps will also be running out, the satellite connection for communication has been cut and it is increasingly difficult for FARDC and Wazalendo to be re-supplied with ammunition. Despite this THERE ARE NO CONFIRMED REPORTS OF M23 -RWANDA HAVING TAKEN CONTROL of Goma

